MOBOX (MBOX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $68.23 Million

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $310.27 million and approximately $68.23 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for about $3.89 or 0.00009305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00084039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.56 or 0.07456418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,779.08 or 1.00053553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003246 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

