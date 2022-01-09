Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

