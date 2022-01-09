Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) versus Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Moderna alerts:

55.1% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Moderna and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 59.69% 121.61% 49.46% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -5.79% -5.50%

Risk and Volatility

Moderna has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Moderna and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 3 6 7 0 2.25 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Moderna currently has a consensus target price of $246.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 124.49%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Moderna.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $803.40 million 107.93 -$747.06 million $16.31 13.11 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million N/A N/A

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Moderna on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.