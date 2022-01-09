ModiHost Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $141,534.87 and $24,894.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00065236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005514 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

