Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.82 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

