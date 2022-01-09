Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will post sales of $120.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.16 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $100.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $447.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 8,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $206,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $2,077,208. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Momentive Global by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.