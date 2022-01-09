Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MAUTF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

