Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of MAUTF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.
About Montage Gold
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.