Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $413.55.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $372.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.39. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

