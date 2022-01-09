Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 234,976 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1,564.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,976 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sysco by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Sysco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

