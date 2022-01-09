Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Asensus Surgical by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 438,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 64.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,055,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 803,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.