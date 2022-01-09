Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.