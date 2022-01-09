Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,642 Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $913.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

