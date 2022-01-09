Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 36,335 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,335 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth $187,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 111,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

