Morgan Stanley Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $148.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

NYSE EW opened at $122.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $20,852,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Amundi purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

