Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $439.31.

Illumina stock opened at $370.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.14 and a 200-day moving average of $430.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

