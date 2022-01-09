Morgan Stanley Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $81.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Amundi bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 84.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.