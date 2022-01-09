Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 95.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,893 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 349,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI opened at $252.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.25 and a 200-day moving average of $241.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

