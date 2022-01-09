Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells $50,340.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Efraim Grinberg sold 7,889 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $335,913.62.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $126,480.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,496 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $146,132.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $191,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $115,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

NYSE MOV opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 64,358 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

