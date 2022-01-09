mStable USD Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.32 million and $278,026.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,054.10 or 1.00107348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00085700 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00041646 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.30 or 0.00826735 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

