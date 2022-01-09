Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Up 20.5% in December

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 621,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,801. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 51.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.