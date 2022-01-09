Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $303.43

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.43 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 308.90 ($4.16). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 308.90 ($4.16), with a volume of 1,920 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Mulberry Group from GBX 275 ($3.71) to GBX 315 ($4.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 314.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 303.43. The company has a market capitalization of £185.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

