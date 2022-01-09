My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Reaches $7.05 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $1.96 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00083740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.73 or 0.07518130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00071762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,322.07 or 1.00223540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.