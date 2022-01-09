Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.06). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 547,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after purchasing an additional 878,159 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

