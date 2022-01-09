MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.43

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 3254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

MYTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 192.6% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth $10,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 240.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 168,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

