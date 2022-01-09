Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 531,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NBR opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $780.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.39.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($22.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -60.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 201.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,668,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.