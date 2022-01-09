Nabox Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Nabox has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $1.08 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nabox has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.80 or 0.07416352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,525.09 or 0.99832898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,540,771,286 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

