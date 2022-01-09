Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,707.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $612,591.51 and approximately $2,707.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00058968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00084419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.69 or 0.07505880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,422.38 or 0.99889532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

