NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.23. NanoViricides shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 30,958 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.58.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
