NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.23. NanoViricides shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 30,958 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

