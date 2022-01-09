National Bank Financial Cuts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.11.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$14.01 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$10.14 and a 1 year high of C$16.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.