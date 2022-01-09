National Bank Financial Increases Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.25. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $5,800,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

