National Bank Financial Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EDVMF has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.