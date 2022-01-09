National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTIOF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. 3,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6824 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

