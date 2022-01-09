National Bankshares Increases Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s current price.

MOZ has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. NBF cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.34.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$755.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

