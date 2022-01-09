NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

