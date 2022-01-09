Navcoin Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $17.70 million and $106,101.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003116 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017604 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010779 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,586,345 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

