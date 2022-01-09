Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. Navient has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

