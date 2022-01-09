Needham & Company LLC Trims Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price to $40.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.88 and a beta of -1.03.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

