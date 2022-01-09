NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $730,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,944,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 520,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

