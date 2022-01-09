NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $805.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

