NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,220 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after buying an additional 1,343,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after buying an additional 883,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 140.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after buying an additional 625,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 195.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

