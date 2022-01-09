New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.81. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 1,295,877 shares trading hands.

NGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

