New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 7,422 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axonics were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $54.69 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

