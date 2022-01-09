New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 74.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Endava by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Endava by 26.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 26.4% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,770,000 after purchasing an additional 124,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 71.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day moving average is $140.37. Endava plc has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

