New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8,213.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

