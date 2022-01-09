New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.