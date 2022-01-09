New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,848 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after buying an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,631,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $238.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.