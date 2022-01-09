New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,910 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Calix by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Calix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calix by 118.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,929 shares of company stock worth $15,072,265. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

