Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 1.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Newmont by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Newmont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,745. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

