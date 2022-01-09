News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in News by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in News by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in News by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after buying an additional 665,970 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 276,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,434. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. News has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that News will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

