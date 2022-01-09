Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $52.09 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.61 or 0.07520988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.38 or 1.00034672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

